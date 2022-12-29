Analysts Set Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) PT at $145.00

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $145.00.

HPGLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from €149.00 ($158.51) to €130.00 ($138.30) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from €190.00 ($202.13) to €155.00 ($164.89) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS HPGLY opened at $99.90 on Monday. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $237.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.77 and a 200-day moving average of $117.68.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface;mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail and security information services.

