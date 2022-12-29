Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Receives $5.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.75.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CFO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 11,095 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $39,609.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 323,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,837.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 38,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $135,709.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 979,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,497,861.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 11,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $39,609.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 323,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,155,837.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,569 shares of company stock valued at $223,371. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 436,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,790,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,652,000 after purchasing an additional 88,042 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 20.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

NKTR stock opened at $2.07 on Monday. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $14.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.62. The stock has a market cap of $389.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.23. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 477.85% and a negative return on equity of 81.70%. The business had revenue of $23.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.31 million. Equities analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

