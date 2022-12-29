XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) vs. Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Head to Head Contrast

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) and Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for XOS and Continental Aktiengesellschaft, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XOS 0 1 3 0 2.75 Continental Aktiengesellschaft 1 7 2 0 2.10

XOS currently has a consensus price target of $3.33, indicating a potential upside of 622.67%. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus price target of $62.00, indicating a potential upside of 945.53%. Given Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Continental Aktiengesellschaft is more favorable than XOS.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

XOS has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares XOS and Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOS -136.53% -55.05% -37.94% Continental Aktiengesellschaft -0.11% -0.12% -0.04%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares XOS and Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XOS $5.05 million 15.31 $23.40 million ($0.26) -1.77 Continental Aktiengesellschaft $39.95 billion 0.30 $1.72 billion N/A N/A

Continental Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than XOS.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.1% of XOS shares are held by institutional investors. 54.6% of XOS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Continental Aktiengesellschaft beats XOS on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XOS

Xos, Inc., a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions. It also provides tires for cars, trucks, buses, two-wheel and specialist vehicles, bicycles, and motor vehicles, as well as digital tire monitoring and management systems. In addition, the company develops and manufactures cross-material, environmentally friendly, and intelligent products and systems for automotive, railway engineering, mining, agriculture, and other industries, as well as provides contract manufacturing services. It sells its products through 944 company owned tire outlets and approximately 5,200 franchise locations The company was formerly known as Continental-Caoutchouc- und Gutta-Percha Compagnie. Continental Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Hanover, Germany.

