Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Receives C$12.22 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.22.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AX.UN. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$14.50 to C$12.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit stock opened at C$8.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.41. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 12-month low of C$8.83 and a 12-month high of C$13.76.

Insider Activity

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit

In other Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit news, Director Salim Manji bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,492.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,337,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$21,735,476.21.

(Get Rating)

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

