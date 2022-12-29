Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Receives $5.40 Average PT from Analysts

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.40.

CGEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Compugen from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Compugen Stock Down 7.9 %

CGEN stock opened at $0.65 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.22. The stock has a market cap of $56.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.48. Compugen has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $4.64.

Institutional Trading of Compugen

Compugen ( NASDAQ:CGEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Compugen will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGEN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Compugen in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Compugen by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 109,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 34,945 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its position in Compugen by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 114,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its position in Compugen by 135.4% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 118,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 68,030 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Compugen in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.34% of the company’s stock.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies as a monotherapy; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and AZD2936, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase I/II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

