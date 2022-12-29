Brokerages Set Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Price Target at C$6.68

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.68.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TVE shares. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Acumen Capital lowered their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.75 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Cormark lowered their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:TVE opened at C$4.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.39 billion and a PE ratio of 4.17. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1 year low of C$3.28 and a 1 year high of C$6.48.

Tamarack Valley Energy Increases Dividend

Tamarack Valley Energy ( TSE:TVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$329.30 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 1.1699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 16th will be issued a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Tamarack Valley Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. Tamarack Valley Energy’s payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

(Get Rating)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.