Brokerages Set Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target at $15.44

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.44.
WOOF has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th.
Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance
NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $9.01 on Monday. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12-month low of $8.72 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.82.
Insider Activity
In other Petco Health and Wellness news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $64,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 341,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,351.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOOF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 71.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 14,371 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth $349,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 422.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,451,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,228 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 32.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,068,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,905,000 after purchasing an additional 262,092 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth $2,418,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Petco Health and Wellness
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.
