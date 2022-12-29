Brokerages Set Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target at $15.44

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.44.

WOOF has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $9.01 on Monday. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12-month low of $8.72 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.82.

Insider Activity

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $64,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 341,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,351.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOOF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 71.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 14,371 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth $349,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 422.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,451,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,228 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 32.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,068,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,905,000 after purchasing an additional 262,092 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth $2,418,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

