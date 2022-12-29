Analysts Set FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) PT at $32.00

Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

FORM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of FormFactor from $42.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of FormFactor from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of FORM stock opened at $21.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.15. FormFactor has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $47.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.18.

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $180.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.40 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 12.64%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FormFactor will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in FormFactor during the 3rd quarter worth $581,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in FormFactor during the 3rd quarter worth $348,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in FormFactor by 170.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 12,970 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

