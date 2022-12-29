Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TBK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Triumph Financial from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Triumph Financial to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Triumph Financial from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Triumph Financial to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Triumph Financial from $79.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Financial has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.33.

Triumph Financial Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.51 and a 200 day moving average of $62.53. Triumph Financial has a 1 year low of $46.03 and a 1 year high of $136.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Triumph Financial ( NASDAQ:TBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.21). Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $110.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Triumph Financial will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Triumph Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Triumph Financial by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Triumph Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Financial

(Get Rating)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

Further Reading

