Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TBK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Triumph Financial from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Triumph Financial to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Triumph Financial from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Triumph Financial to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Triumph Financial from $79.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Financial has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.33.
The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.51 and a 200 day moving average of $62.53. Triumph Financial has a 1 year low of $46.03 and a 1 year high of $136.01.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Triumph Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Triumph Financial by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Triumph Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.
Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.
