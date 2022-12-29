StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VBLT opened at $0.11 on Wednesday. Vascular Biogenics has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $2.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.46. The company has a market cap of $7.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 12,133 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 293,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 112,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.