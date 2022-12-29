StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Vascular Biogenics Trading Down 4.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VBLT opened at $0.11 on Wednesday. Vascular Biogenics has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $2.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.46. The company has a market cap of $7.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.66.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 12,133 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 293,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 112,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.81% of the company’s stock.
About Vascular Biogenics
Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.
