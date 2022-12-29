LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on LightPath Technologies from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

LightPath Technologies Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of LPTH stock opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.30. LightPath Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.72 million, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies ( NASDAQ:LPTH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LightPath Technologies will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LightPath Technologies by 48.8% during the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,039,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 669,252 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,049,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 62.0% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 509,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 195,018 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 4.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 812,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 31,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 73.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 38,316 shares during the last quarter. 28.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

