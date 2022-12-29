Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NEPT opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.87. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $19.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.41.

Get Neptune Wellness Solutions alerts:

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 149.78% and a negative return on equity of 75.30%. The company had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neptune Wellness Solutions

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 14,395 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.