Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NEPT opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.87. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $19.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.41.
Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 149.78% and a negative return on equity of 75.30%. The company had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neptune Wellness Solutions
About Neptune Wellness Solutions
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.
