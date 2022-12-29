TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.70.

Insider Transactions at TRACON Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TRACON Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Charles Theuer acquired 23,000 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.29 per share, for a total transaction of $29,670.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,722.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 167,500 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $209,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,187,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Charles Theuer purchased 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.29 per share, with a total value of $29,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,722.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 232,900 shares of company stock worth $306,009 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCON. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,125,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after buying an additional 970,224 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 57,174 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 46.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

