Aurubis (ETR:NDA) PT Set at €110.00 by Baader Bank

Aurubis (ETR:NDA – Get Rating) received a €110.00 ($117.02) price target from analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €78.00 ($82.98) target price on Aurubis in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Warburg Research set a €98.00 ($104.26) target price on Aurubis in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Aurubis alerts:

Aurubis Stock Performance

Shares of NDA stock opened at €79.22 ($84.28) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.34. Aurubis has a fifty-two week low of €51.00 ($54.26) and a fifty-two week high of €116.85 ($124.31). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €72.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €67.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.57.

Aurubis Company Profile

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aurubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.