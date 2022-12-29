CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASI opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.66. The company has a market cap of $21.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.37.

CASI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CASI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.13. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 73.17% and a negative return on equity of 37.59%. The business had revenue of $10.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 31,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

