St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.
St. Joe Trading Down 4.2 %
JOE opened at $37.53 on Wednesday. St. Joe has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $62.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 1.24.
St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 11.73%.
St. Joe Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On St. Joe
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in St. Joe by 197.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of St. Joe during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in St. Joe in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in St. Joe in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of St. Joe by 22.7% during the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
St. Joe Company Profile
The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on St. Joe (JOE)
- Big Health Care Stocks to Watch in the New Year
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
- Yum! Brands Looks Tasty in 2023
- Why Did Immutep Ltd Stock Soar Recently?
Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.