St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

St. Joe Trading Down 4.2 %

JOE opened at $37.53 on Wednesday. St. Joe has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $62.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 1.24.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 11.73%.

St. Joe Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On St. Joe

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in St. Joe by 197.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of St. Joe during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in St. Joe in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in St. Joe in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of St. Joe by 22.7% during the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

Further Reading

