MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €12.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.00 ($12.77) target price on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.83) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($19.15) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

MorphoSys stock opened at €12.05 ($12.82) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.51, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.76. MorphoSys has a 1 year low of €13.90 ($14.79) and a 1 year high of €36.02 ($38.32). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €16.62 and a 200 day moving average price of €18.98. The company has a market cap of $411.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

