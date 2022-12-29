Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €72.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €72.00 ($76.60) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BAS. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($58.51) price target on Basf in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($40.43) price target on Basf in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($64.89) price target on Basf in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €49.00 ($52.13) price target on Basf in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($47.87) target price on Basf in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Basf Price Performance

Basf stock opened at €46.55 ($49.52) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29. Basf has a 12 month low of €37.90 ($40.32) and a 12 month high of €69.15 ($73.56). The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €47.40 and its 200-day moving average is €44.39.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

