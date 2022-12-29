Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BAM. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a market perform rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.11.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

BAM opened at $28.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.89. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1 year low of $26.76 and a 1 year high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,622,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,598,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,622,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,598,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,956,442.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,960,176 shares of company stock worth $94,048,890.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Asset Management

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,709,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,289,290,000 after buying an additional 128,037 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,380,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,896,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,257 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,883,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,039,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452,878 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,766,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,710 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,020,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,405,000 after acquiring an additional 774,602 shares during the period.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Stories

