HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.
Several other brokerages have also commented on HQY. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.23.
HealthEquity Stock Performance
NASDAQ HQY opened at $61.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.79, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.81. HealthEquity has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $79.20.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On HealthEquity
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in HealthEquity in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 387.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in HealthEquity by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 31.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.
HealthEquity Company Profile
HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.
