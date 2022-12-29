Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BYFC stock opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.69 million, a PE ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.06. Broadway Financial has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $2.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadway Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYFC. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Broadway Financial by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 168,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 31,051 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 11,321 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,882,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after buying an additional 711,808 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,137 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 77,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 94.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 37,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

