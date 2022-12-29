Graham (NYSE:GHM) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Graham in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of GHM opened at $9.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $97.73 million, a PE ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.67. Graham has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $13.97.

Graham ( NYSE:GHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $38.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.00 million. Graham had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Graham will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graham during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Graham by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 35,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 29,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 44,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 10,104 shares during the last quarter. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems comprising ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems, including pumps, blowers, and electronics for defense sector.

