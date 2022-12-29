Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Axcelis Technologies Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $77.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.08. Axcelis Technologies has a 52-week low of $46.41 and a 52-week high of $88.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $229.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 4,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $337,462.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 393,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,602,868.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $148,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 4,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $337,462.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,602,868.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,510 shares of company stock worth $2,610,973 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Axcelis Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 732,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,190,000 after purchasing an additional 403,727 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 1,590.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 343,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,813,000 after acquiring an additional 323,335 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,957,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,085,000 after purchasing an additional 180,011 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 52.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 450,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,706,000 after acquiring an additional 154,258 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $8,513,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

