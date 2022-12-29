Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €44.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($46.81) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

1COV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.00 ($32.98) target price on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($38.30) target price on shares of Covestro in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($47.87) target price on shares of Covestro in a research note on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €41.00 ($43.62) target price on shares of Covestro in a research note on Friday, December 23rd.

Covestro Stock Performance

Shares of Covestro stock opened at €36.94 ($39.30) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €36.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of €33.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46. Covestro has a one year low of €27.69 ($29.46) and a one year high of €58.00 ($61.70).

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

