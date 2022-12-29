Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BLIN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Bridgeline Digital in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bridgeline Digital from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Get Bridgeline Digital alerts:

Bridgeline Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLIN opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.33. The company has a market cap of $10.33 million, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 2.17. Bridgeline Digital has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLIN Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 31,556 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.31% of Bridgeline Digital at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.