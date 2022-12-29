Barclays Reiterates €3.00 Price Target for Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D)

Barclays set a €3.00 ($3.19) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.51) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.00 ($2.13) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.10 ($3.30) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group set a €2.40 ($2.55) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.72) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Telefónica Deutschland Stock Performance

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland stock opened at €2.30 ($2.45) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €2.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is €2.45. Telefónica Deutschland has a 12 month low of €2.01 ($2.14) and a 12 month high of €3.03 ($3.22). The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion and a PE ratio of 19.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.57.

Telefónica Deutschland Company Profile

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

