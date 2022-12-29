Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Receives $25.14 Average PT from Analysts

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.14.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VNT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Vontier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Vontier from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Vontier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Vontier Stock Performance

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $18.49 on Monday. Vontier has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.81.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). Vontier had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 95.70%. The company had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.46 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vontier will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vontier

In related news, CEO Mark D. Morelli purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.42 per share, with a total value of $34,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 346,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,034,706.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vontier news, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.44 per share, with a total value of $26,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,276.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Morelli bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.42 per share, with a total value of $34,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,034,706.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vontier

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vontier during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vontier by 256.3% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Vontier by 331.9% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Vontier by 58.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Vontier in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vontier Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Further Reading

