Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Receives $19.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.38.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Insider Activity at Credo Technology Group

In other news, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 56,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $844,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 543,825 shares in the company, valued at $8,162,813.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 56,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $844,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 543,825 shares in the company, valued at $8,162,813.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $522,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,423,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,192,242.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,294,079 shares of company stock worth $16,701,523. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Credo Technology Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRDO. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRDO opened at $12.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a PE ratio of -206.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.13. Credo Technology Group has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $51.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.50 million. Credo Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 5.34%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

Further Reading

