Head-To-Head Contrast: Extraction Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:XOGAQ) versus New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR)

Extraction Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:XOGAQ – Get Rating) and New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Extraction Oil & Gas has a beta of 2.1, indicating that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Concept Energy has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Extraction Oil & Gas alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Extraction Oil & Gas and New Concept Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extraction Oil & Gas -223.86% -56.20% -11.52% New Concept Energy 66.11% 2.66% 2.62%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

38.6% of Extraction Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of New Concept Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Extraction Oil & Gas shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of New Concept Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Extraction Oil & Gas and New Concept Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Extraction Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A New Concept Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Extraction Oil & Gas and New Concept Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extraction Oil & Gas $906.64 million 0.01 -$1.39 billion ($0.46) -0.13 New Concept Energy $100,000.00 58.72 $70,000.00 $0.03 38.15

New Concept Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Extraction Oil & Gas. Extraction Oil & Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New Concept Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

New Concept Energy beats Extraction Oil & Gas on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Extraction Oil & Gas

(Get Rating)

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 169,900 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of the DJ Basin; held approximately 125,500 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 254.1 MMBoe; and had 1,509 gross producing wells. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. On June 14, 2020, Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About New Concept Energy

(Get Rating)

New Concept Energy, Inc. engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc. in May 2008. New Concept Energy, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Dallas, Texas. New Concept Energy, Inc. is a former subsidiary of Arcadian Energy, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.