Brokerages Set Darktrace plc (OTC:DRKTF) Target Price at $456.67

Darktrace plc (OTC:DRKTF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $456.67.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Darktrace in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Darktrace in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Darktrace in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Darktrace alerts:

Darktrace Stock Down 3.6 %

DRKTF opened at $3.11 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.27. Darktrace has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $7.18.

Darktrace Company Profile

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Darktrace PREVENT, an attack surface management that continuously monitors attack surface for risks, high-impact vulnerabilities and external threats; and Darktrace DETECT, which analyzes thousands of metrics to reveal subtle deviations that may signal an evolving threat, including unknown techniques and novel malware, as well as installs in minutes, identifies threats, and avoids disruption.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Darktrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darktrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.