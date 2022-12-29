Brokerages Set scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Target Price at $17.83

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.83.

SCPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of scPharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of scPharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of scPharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

scPharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of SCPH opened at $6.58 on Monday. scPharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $7.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.29 and its 200-day moving average is $5.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.25.

Insider Transactions at scPharmaceuticals

scPharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SCPH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. Equities research analysts predict that scPharmaceuticals will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 37,534 shares of scPharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $188,420.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,000 shares in the company, valued at $562,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 37,534 shares of scPharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $188,420.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 762,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $4,002,495.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,328,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,973,722. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On scPharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 348,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 15,778 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in scPharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC increased its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 48.7% in the second quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 239,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 78,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

scPharmaceuticals Company Profile

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion in patients with heart failure.

