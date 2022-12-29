Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Receives $30.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.25.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRN. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Trinity Industries to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 7th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Trinity Industries Stock Performance

TRN opened at $29.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.11 and its 200 day moving average is $25.90. Trinity Industries has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $35.35.

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $496.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.00 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 3.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trinity Industries will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Trinity Industries announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Trinity Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is currently 53.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Industries

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Trinity Industries during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trinity Industries during the first quarter valued at $216,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Trinity Industries by 3.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Trinity Industries during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

Further Reading

