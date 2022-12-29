Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Vista Gold Stock Performance
Shares of VGZ stock opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.59. Vista Gold has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $1.12.
Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Vista Gold will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Vista Gold
Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.
