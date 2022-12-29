Brokerages Set Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) PT at $350.50

Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $350.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABMD shares. William Blair downgraded Abiomed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on Abiomed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Abiomed from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $388.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abiomed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Abiomed Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $381.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $358.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.70. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.47, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.40. Abiomed has a 1-year low of $219.85 and a 1-year high of $381.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abiomed

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $265.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.30 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 24.84%. On average, analysts predict that Abiomed will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Abiomed news, VP Matthew T. Plano sold 3,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.61, for a total transaction of $1,341,793.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,888,324.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Matthew T. Plano sold 3,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.61, for a total value of $1,341,793.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,888,324.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.38, for a total transaction of $379,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,718.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,544 shares of company stock worth $2,468,594. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abiomed

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Abiomed by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Abiomed by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Abiomed in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Abiomed by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Abiomed in the 1st quarter worth $314,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

