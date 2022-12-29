Brokerages Set Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) PT at $101.00

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LNTH shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Lantheus Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $48.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.25. Lantheus has a 12-month low of $23.51 and a 12-month high of $87.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 0.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lantheus

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $239.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.52 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $27,213.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,004 shares in the company, valued at $4,371,282. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 2,536 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total value of $186,167.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,999 shares in the company, valued at $6,019,546.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $27,213.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,371,282. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,718 shares of company stock valued at $1,653,303 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantheus

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 4.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 689,948 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,524,000 after acquiring an additional 27,365 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 30.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the third quarter worth about $268,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the third quarter worth about $1,286,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the third quarter worth about $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus



Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

