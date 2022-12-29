Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD) Receives $7.00 Average PT from Analysts

Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Applied Digital in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Applied Digital from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Get Applied Digital alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Regina Ingel sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $31,030.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,892 shares in the company, valued at $21,168.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Applied Digital news, CEO Wes Cummins bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.04 per share, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 890,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,999.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Regina Ingel sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $31,030.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,168.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 385,000 shares of company stock worth $832,750 over the last three months. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Digital

Applied Digital Trading Down 3.3 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Applied Digital during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Applied Digital during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Digital by 89.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 9,682 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Applied Digital during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. bought a new position in Applied Digital during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS APLD opened at $1.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Applied Digital has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $27.12.

Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Digital will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Applied Digital

(Get Rating)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the performance computing industry. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.