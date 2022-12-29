Analyzing Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) & Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS)

Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) and Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.6% of Valens shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.6% of Tilray shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Tilray shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Valens alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Valens and Tilray’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valens $62.37 million 1.63 -$39.11 million ($2.51) -0.25 Tilray $628.37 million 2.51 -$476.80 million ($0.94) -2.74

Analyst Recommendations

Valens has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tilray. Tilray is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Valens, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Valens and Tilray, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valens 1 1 1 0 2.00 Tilray 2 6 2 0 2.00

Valens currently has a consensus price target of $2.07, indicating a potential upside of 224.28%. Tilray has a consensus price target of $5.49, indicating a potential upside of 112.88%. Given Valens’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Valens is more favorable than Tilray.

Profitability

This table compares Valens and Tilray’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valens -274.38% -48.02% -29.74% Tilray -78.33% -4.33% -3.47%

Summary

Tilray beats Valens on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valens

(Get Rating)

The Valens Company Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cannabinoid-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides packaged dried flower/pre-rolls under the Verse, Versus, Contraband, and Citizen Stash brands; vapourizers and hydrocarbon extracts under the Verse and Versus brands; edible cannabis products under the Verse, Vacay, and LYF brands; and topical cannabis under the Nuance brand. It also offers analytical testing services to third party licensed producers in the cannabis space. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Tilray

(Get Rating)

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Valens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.