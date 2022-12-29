Head-To-Head Survey: Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) and Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT)

Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT – Get Rating) and Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pintec Technology and Cyxtera Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pintec Technology $27.18 million 0.14 -$2.51 million N/A N/A Cyxtera Technologies $703.70 million 0.41 -$257.90 million ($1.21) -1.34

Pintec Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cyxtera Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Pintec Technology has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyxtera Technologies has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Pintec Technology and Cyxtera Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pintec Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Cyxtera Technologies 2 1 7 0 2.50

Cyxtera Technologies has a consensus price target of $6.47, suggesting a potential upside of 299.31%. Given Cyxtera Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cyxtera Technologies is more favorable than Pintec Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.5% of Pintec Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Pintec Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 73.2% of Cyxtera Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pintec Technology and Cyxtera Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pintec Technology N/A N/A N/A Cyxtera Technologies -28.78% -29.61% -5.85%

Summary

Cyxtera Technologies beats Pintec Technology on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pintec Technology

(Get Rating)

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users. Its technology platform's financial services include assistance for borrowers to obtain loans from third party investors and various financial partners; a lending solution for borrowers who want to finance online purchases or who have personal or business installment loan requests; and a wealth management and insurance product distribution solution for asset management and insurance companies to facilitate the sales of products. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Cyxtera Technologies

(Get Rating)

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

