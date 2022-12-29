Critical Analysis: Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) versus LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB)

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) and Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares LCNB and Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get LCNB alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LCNB 27.29% 10.12% 1.12% Bancorp 32.42% 17.83% 1.62%

Volatility and Risk

LCNB has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bancorp has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

32.9% of LCNB shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.0% of Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of LCNB shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares LCNB and Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LCNB $77.41 million 2.58 $20.97 million $1.81 9.79 Bancorp $326.86 million 4.85 $110.65 million $2.03 13.94

Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than LCNB. LCNB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for LCNB and Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LCNB 0 1 0 0 2.00 Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00

LCNB currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.22%. Bancorp has a consensus price target of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.25%. Given Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bancorp is more favorable than LCNB.

Summary

Bancorp beats LCNB on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LCNB

(Get Rating)

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages. It also offers consumer loans, such as automobile, recreational vehicles, boat, home improvement, and personal loans. In addition, the company provides trust administration, estate settlement, and fiduciary services; and investment management services for trusts, agency accounts, individual retirement accounts, and foundations/endowments. Further, it offers investment services and products, including financial needs analysis, mutual funds, securities trading, annuities, and life insurance; and security brokerage services. Additionally, the company provides safe deposit boxes, night depositories, cashier's checks, bank-by-mail, ATMs, cash and transaction services, debit cards, wire transfers, electronic funds transfer, utility bill collections, notary public service, cash management services, telephone banking, PC Internet banking, mobile banking, and other services for individuals and businesses. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 32 offices, including a main office in Warren County; branch offices in Warren, Butler, Clinton, Clermont, Fayette, Franklin, Hamilton, Montgomery, Preble, and Ross counties; and an operations center in Warren County, Ohio, as well as 37 ATMs. The company was founded in 1877 and is headquartered in Lebanon, Ohio.

About Bancorp

(Get Rating)

The Bancorp, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts; and prepaid and debit cards. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit and insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit; institutional banking services; vehicle fleet, other equipment leasing, and commercial fleet leasing services consist of commercial vehicles, including trucks and special purpose vehicles, and equipment; and real estate bridge lending, as well as small business administration, commercial mortgage-backed, and commercial real estate loans. The company offers private label banking; credit and debit card payment processing services for independent service organizations; and internet banking services. The Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for LCNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.