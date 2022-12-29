Analyzing 1st Colonial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCOB) and UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY)

1st Colonial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCOB – Get Rating) and UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.3% of 1st Colonial Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of UniCredit shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for 1st Colonial Bancorp and UniCredit, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1st Colonial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A UniCredit 1 2 7 0 2.60

Profitability

UniCredit has a consensus price target of $15.16, indicating a potential upside of 115.61%. Given UniCredit’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe UniCredit is more favorable than 1st Colonial Bancorp.

This table compares 1st Colonial Bancorp and UniCredit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1st Colonial Bancorp 22.69% 12.71% 1.05% UniCredit N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 1st Colonial Bancorp and UniCredit’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1st Colonial Bancorp $34.42 million 1.84 $7.26 million $1.63 8.28 UniCredit $22.96 billion 1.24 $1.82 billion N/A N/A

UniCredit has higher revenue and earnings than 1st Colonial Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

1st Colonial Bancorp has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UniCredit has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About 1st Colonial Bancorp

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for 1st Colonial Community Bank that provides a range of business and consumer financial services in New Jersey. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, club accounts, and business and personal checking accounts. It also provides home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, personal and vehicle loans, residential and commercial mortgages, construction loans, business lines of credit, equipment and vehicle financing, real estate loans, working capital line of credit, and business acquisition loans, as well as small business administration loans. In addition, the company offers a range of merchant services comprising remote deposit capture, ACH/wire transfer, night deposit drop, and other merchant services; safe deposit boxes; and coin counting, online and mobile banking, debit card, and ATM services. It operates two branch offices located in Collingswood and Westville, New Jersey; and a loan production office in Haddonfield. 1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions. In addition, the company provides corporate finance, capital structure, and rating advisory, as well as patient capital, financial sponsor solutions, and sustainable finance solutions. It servs retail, corporate, and public sector customers, as well as international companies and institutional clients. The company operates in Italy, Other European countries, America, Asia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Unicredito Italiano S.p.A and changed its name to UniCredit S.p.A. UniCredit S.p.A. was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

