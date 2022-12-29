Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN) vs. NIO (NYSE:NIO) Head to Head Review

Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Rating) and NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Cenntro Electric Group and NIO, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Cenntro Electric Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cenntro Electric Group 0 0 0 0 N/A NIO 0 3 11 0 2.79

NIO has a consensus price target of $23.03, suggesting a potential upside of 134.96%. Given NIO’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NIO is more favorable than Cenntro Electric Group.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cenntro Electric Group has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NIO has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

8.2% of Cenntro Electric Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.1% of NIO shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.9% of Cenntro Electric Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of NIO shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cenntro Electric Group and NIO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cenntro Electric Group N/A N/A N/A NIO -24.94% -32.66% -11.89%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cenntro Electric Group and NIO’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cenntro Electric Group $8.58 million 12.95 -$16.42 million N/A N/A NIO $5.67 billion 2.88 -$625.45 million ($1.00) -9.80

Cenntro Electric Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NIO.

Summary

Cenntro Electric Group beats NIO on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cenntro Electric Group

(Get Rating)

Cenntro Electric Group Limited designs and manufactures electric light and medium-duty commercial vehicles in Europe, North America, and Asia. It serves corporate and governmental organizations. The company was formerly known as Naked Brand Group Limited and changed its name to Cenntro Electric Group Limited in December 2021. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Freehold, New Jersey.

About NIO

(Get Rating)

NIO Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services. The company was formerly known as NextEV Inc. and changed its name to NIO Inc. in July 2017. NIO Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Cenntro Electric Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenntro Electric Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.