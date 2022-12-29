Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $20.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 41.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.25. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $47.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 424.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 540.6% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 40,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 223.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

