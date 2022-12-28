Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up 1.7% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth $34,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 60.1% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 28.6% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 58.7% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CVS opened at $93.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.62 and a 200 day moving average of $97.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 93.62%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.11.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

