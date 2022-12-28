Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI stock opened at $190.62 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $244.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.39.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

