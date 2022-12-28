First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $3.57 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,119 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 45.9% during the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 3,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 23,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $263.58 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $278.71 and a 200-day moving average of $288.82. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $404.58.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

