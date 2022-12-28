CTC Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,410 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 26.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,856,414,000 after acquiring an additional 20,251,251 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 62.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 18.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,263,627 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,109,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457,024 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 535.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,754,976 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $222,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 522.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300,647 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $129,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770,602 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Comcast to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.55.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $35.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $151.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.69. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $52.10.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.91%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

