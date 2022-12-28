PSI Advisors LLC Sells 435 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

PSI Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,786 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,943 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 96,022 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 6,439 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 26,015 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 28,840 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 83,302 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA opened at $35.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.69. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $52.10. The company has a market cap of $151.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 93.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Comcast to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Comcast to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.55.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

