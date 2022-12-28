S.A. Mason LLC Trims Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

S.A. Mason LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,949 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 0.9% of S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,068,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,925,091 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $464,574,000 after acquiring an additional 53,181 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 18,541 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 22,962 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,596 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

ABT stock opened at $108.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.71. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $141.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.10.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.44%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

