Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 480 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Central Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Altria Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 144,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after acquiring an additional 9,079 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank bought a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,190,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 238,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 223,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,683,000 after acquiring an additional 12,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group stock opened at $46.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.64 and a 200 day moving average of $44.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.30%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MO. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

