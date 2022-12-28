Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Position Decreased by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,823 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 330.4% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 130.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total value of $511,713.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,588 shares in the company, valued at $702,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total transaction of $2,534,832.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,061,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total value of $511,713.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,588 shares in the company, valued at $702,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,038 shares of company stock worth $10,550,749. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Danaher Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.15.

Danaher stock opened at $260.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $331.23.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.